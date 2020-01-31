Easy de-wrinkling everyday
Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday. See all benefits
The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
Compact design for easy storage.
The steamer is also quipped with a 40% larger steam plate* compared to predecessor models. This allows you to cover more fabric area for more efficient steaming sessions.
The large 1.4L detachable water tank comes with an 80% larger filling hole* compared to predecessor models, enabling easier refilling and cleaning for better tank hygiene.
Integrated with double adjustable poles to hang your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage
Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.
Premium StyleMat support solution makes it easier to achieve crisp results.
Integrated garment hanger lets you easily hang your garments like shirts, dresses and trousers while using the steamer
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills more than 99% of bacteria and dust mites*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.
Heat proof glove included to protect your hand during steaming.
