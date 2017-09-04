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  • Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day Easy crease removal every day

    Easy Touch Garment Steamer

    GC500/46

    Easy crease removal every day

    EasyTouch garment steamer is designed for easy crease removal everyday. Watch the creases disappear easily thanks to the powerful steam, adjustable pole and steam setting selection.

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    Easy Touch Garment Steamer

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    Easy crease removal every day

    With powerful continuous steam and steam settings

    • 1500 W
    • Adjustable pole
    • 2 steam settings
    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Easy Rinse descaling function

    Easy Rinse descaling function

    Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

    Detachable watertank

    Detachable watertank

    Large, detachable, transparent water tank suitable for a long steaming session. Easy refill with large filling hole.

    XL steam plate for quick results

    XL steam plate for quick results

    The special ergonomic steamer head has an XL steam plate which helps you achieve results quickly.

    Adjustable pole for various height settings

    Adjustable pole for various height settings

    Integrated adjustable pole for hanging your garments while using the steamer. It is collapsible for easy storage.

    Powerful continuous steam

    Powerful continuous steam

    Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    2 steam levels for different types of garments

    Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1200  ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.4  m

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1500  W
      Continuous steam
      30  g/min
      Voltage
      220  V
      Variable steam
      2  levels

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy Rinse

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    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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