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  • Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

    ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer

    GC535/36

    Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

    The new ClearTouch Essence delivers your favorite scents on your clothes. Pour your fragrance in the MyEssence fragrance cap and steam gives a fresh smell to your clothes so that you can refresh them without washing or dry cleaning.

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    ClearTouch Essence Garment Steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Refresh delicate clothes with your favorite scents

    With MyEssence fragrance cap

    • 2000 W
    • MyEssence fragrance cap
    • Hanger and Hang&Lock
    Steam delivers your own favorite scent on your clothes

    Steam delivers your own favorite scent on your clothes

    Powerful steam delivers your own favorite scent to your clothes thanks to the innovative MyEssence fragrance cap.

    Extra powerful steam

    Extra powerful steam

    Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    Removes cigarette, food and body odors

    Removes cigarette, food and body odors

    Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

    Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

    Hanger with hang&lock feature for stability during steaming

    Hanger with hang&lock feature for stability during steaming

    Unique hang&lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming. The removable hanger comes with recesses for dresses and trouser clips.

    XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

    XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

    The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.

    Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

    Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

    1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Glove for extra protection during steaming

    Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      1200  ml
      Soleplate name
      XL steam plate
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Hang&Lock
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Special water inlet
      For extra hygiene

    • Accessories included

      Adjustable pole
      Yes
      Garment hanger
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      MyEssence Fragrance caps
      Yes

    • Technology

      MyEssence fragrence caps
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2000  W
      Continuous steam
      40  g/min
      Voltage
      220-240  V

    • Green efficiency

      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy Rinse

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      3.5  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      40x45x33.3  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      33x172x33  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      5.47  kg

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    Awards

    • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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