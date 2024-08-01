Search terms

EN
AR
  • Crispy outside, melted inside Crispy outside, melted inside Crispy outside, melted inside
    -{discount-value}

    5000 Series Sandwich Maker

    HD2350/80

    Crispy outside, melted inside

    Enjoy crunchy golden paninis, filled sandwiches, and waffles, too. Philips 5000 Series Sandwich Maker heats powerfully and evenly with removable nonstick plates for ultimate convenience and easy cleanup.

    See all benefits

    5000 Series Sandwich Maker

    Similar products

    See all Sandwich Maker

    Crispy outside, melted inside

    3 plate sets for paninis, sandwiches and waffles

    • Sandwich Maker
    3 sets of plates for paninis, waffles, and sandwiches

    3 sets of plates for paninis, waffles, and sandwiches

    Interchangeable plates make all your favorites from long crunchy paninis to deep-filled sandwiches and waffles, too!

    750 W of power toasts to perfection

    750 W of power toasts to perfection

    Rapid heating toasts everything to crisp, golden perfection in this powerful 750 W panini press sandwich maker.

    Removable nonstick plates for easy cleanup

    Removable nonstick plates for easy cleanup

    No more sticking and scrubbing. Simple remove the plates and clean with ease thanks to the long-lasting nonstick coating.

    Even heating for perfect melting and toasting

    Even heating for perfect melting and toasting

    Enjoy sandwiches just how you like them: melted, mouthwatering, perfectly golden brown all over.

    On/off switch for safety and control

    On/off switch for safety and control

    No need to unplug your sandwich press to turn it on and off.

    Compact vertical storage saves space in your kitchen

    Compact vertical storage saves space in your kitchen

    The sandwich toaster stands vertically for convenient storage on your countertop or in the cupboard.

    Indicator lights display when you're ready to toast

    Indicator lights display when you're ready to toast

    Lights clearly indicate when your panini maker is warming up and when it's ready to use.

    Built-in cord storage for a tidy countertop

    Built-in cord storage for a tidy countertop

    Wrap the cord for orderly storage without cluttering your kitchen.

    Easy Lock system snaps shut for a tight seal

    Easy Lock system snaps shut for a tight seal

    Press sandwiches to perfection every time with a toastie maker that easily snaps open and closed.

    Cut-and-seal plates keep your fillings inside

    Cut-and-seal plates keep your fillings inside

    Choose the sandwich plates to seal fillings inside and cut your sandwich in two ready-to-eat triangles.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • General Specifications

      HD2350
      Removable plates- Sandwich/Panini/Waffle plate
      Power & temp indicator
      White（power light）/ White (ready light)
      Non-stick plates
      Yes
      Cable Rewind
      Yes
      Handle with lock
      Yes
      Switch
      On/Off
      Easy Cleaning
      Yes
      Vertical Storage
      Yes

    • Materials

      Color(s)
      Black
      Main Body
      PF
      Sandwich/Panini/Waffle plate
      Aluminum alloy + PTFE coating
      Decorative Panel
      PA6
      Handle Clip
      PC
      Lens
      PC
      Heating Element
      HD2350- mounted on reflector

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      750  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    Get support for this product

    Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Philips & AGT partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.