  Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
    -{discount-value}

    Essential Airfryer

    HD9252/21

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips brings the World’s No.1 Airfryer to everyone’s home. Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, thanks to Rapid Air Technology. Download the NutriU app to discover hundreds of tasty recipes every day.

    Essential Airfryer

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Thanks to Rapid Air technology

    • Rapid Air technology
    • 0.8Kg, 4.1L
    • White/rose metallic
    Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and fast to make. The recipes in the NutriU app are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family’s preferences. The more you use NutriU, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks, and follow people with similar tastes***.

    Touch screen with 7 presets

    Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

    Keep warm function

    Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

    The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

    The No.1 low-fat fryer

    Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand**

    Homemade. Made easy.

    Unleash the full potential of your Airfryer to cook meals that are tastier and healthier. Explore time-saving features and strengthen your cooking skills to make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

    Airfryer experts for 10+ years

    Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

    Easy to use and clean

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Power-on light
      • Quickclean
      • LED display
      • Patented Rapid Air
      • Time control

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Power
      1400  W

    • Capacity

      Basket (kg)
      0,8  kg
      Pan (liter*)
      4,1  L
      Portions
      4

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      360x264x295  mm
      Weight of product
      4.55  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • *Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data
    • **Available only in countries with a NutriU community
