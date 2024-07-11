Search terms

    Airfryer 3000 Series XL Digital Window

    HD9257/80

    Great tasting food with up to 90% less fat!*

    Philips' first airfryer with a see-through cooking window! Enjoy healthy food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with up to 90% less fat, thanks to RapidAir Technology. Download the HomeID app to discover tasty recipes.

    Airfryer 3000 Series XL Digital Window

    See-through cooking window

    Thanks to the transparent window design, you can check the cooking result at any time and see your favorite ingredients turn into delicious food.

    13-in-1 cooking functions

    The Philips Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, and many more.

    RapidAir Technology

    RapidAir Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    Recipes personalized to your preferences

    Receive daily recipe recommendations that suit your family's preferences. The more you use HomeID, the better it can tailor delicious recipe ideas to your needs. Get inspired by other cooks and follow people with similar tastes***.

    Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living

    Discover hundreds of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

    Fry with up to 90% less fat*

    The Philips Airfryer 3000 Series uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat.*

    Easy to clean single pot with a smooth inner design.

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    XL Size. For the whole family

    The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 5.6L capacity will help you cook a variety of meals for up to 4 meal portions in one go.

    Touchscreen with 7 pre-sets

    Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1700  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240 V (50Hz) / 220-230 V (60Hz)

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      5.05  kg
      Dimension of product (LxWxH)
      392mm*284mm*299mm
      Weight incl. packaging
      6.1  kg

    • General specifications

      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature control
      Yes
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes

    • Design and finishing

      Materials
      Plastic

    • Cooking Functions

      High air flow
      • • Fry
      • • Roast
      • • Grill
      • • Bake
      • • One-pot cooking
      • • Stir-fry
      • • Saute
      • • Cook from frozen
      • • Reheat
      • • Defrost
      • • Keep warm
      • • Dehydrate
      • • Toast

    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer.
    • *Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying.
    • **Available only in countries with a HomeID community.
