    Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

    HD9285/93

    Your connected cooking companion for healthy meals

    The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is your everyday cooking companion for creating hassle-free, nutritionally-balanced and great tasting meals for the whole family, any day of the week.

    Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected

    Pair to the HomeID app for inspiration, every day

    • Connected to HomeID app
    • 16-in-1 Airfryer
    • 7.2L (1.4kg)
    • Rapid Air Technology
    • Baking Tray included
    The intuitive HomeID app connects seamlessly with your Airfryer, making it a must-have companion at meal times. You can go beyond healthy frying and discover interesting and flavourful new recipes, and even monitor your cooking remotely from the app.

    The new Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected has 16 different cooking functions: fry, bake, grill, roast, dehydrate, toast, defrost, reheat, ferment and many more.

    Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering, tasty, quick, and healthy recipes for your Airfryer. HomeID recipes are curated by nutrition experts, making it easy to make the right choices every day.

    Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking from the comfort of your sofa. The HomeID App guides you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day. Voice control is also enabled, and compatible with Amazon Alexa.

    Rapid Air Technology, with its unique starfish design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

    The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat**.

    The Philips Airfryer 5000 Series XXL Connected is designed with your family in mind. The 1.4Kg capacity basket, combined with the 7.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 6 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

    Philips Airfryers work more efficiently to save you time and energy by cooking delicious meals with 60% less energy and 40% faster than a traditional oven.***

    All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      2000 W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Plastic
      Capacity
      7.2L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Digital
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Cord storage
      No
      Keep warm function
      Yes
      Programs
      8
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      180 min
      Remote control
      Yes
      Internet connectivity
      Yes
      Technology
      RapidAir
      Integrated on /off switch
      Digital
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Power light
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      Yes
      Maximum temperature
      200
      Included Accessories 1
      Baking Tray
      Single or dual basket
      Single Basket
      Connectivity
      Connected

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      410 mm
      Product Width
      300 mm
      Product Height
      330 mm
      Product Weight
      6,25 kg
      Product Dimension
      410 x 300 x 330 mm
      Package Length
      478mm
      Package Width
      373mm
      Package Height
      392mm
      Package Weight
      8.6kg

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled materials
      Manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Number of recipes may vary per country
    • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
    • **Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages vary and differ per airfryer type and recipe.
