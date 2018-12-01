2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9342/01
Extra robust, long-lasting glass
The first glass kettle from Philips combined with stainless steel material gives you extra robust and long-lasting quality. Cup by cup indication lets you boil just what you need and therefore contributing to a better environment.
1.5 L 2200 W
SCHOTT DURAN® glass
Water level indicator
Spring lid
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.