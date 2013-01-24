Home
    With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food. See all benefits

    With Philips unique TurboStar technology you can fry food using minimal oil and prepare delicious and evenly cooked dishes. There’s no need for preheating and with the new compact design you can still cook large amount of food. See all benefits

      Thanks to patented TurboStar technology

      • TurboStar
      • Low fat fryer
      • Black, 1300W, 0.8kg
      Delicious dishes:tender on the inside, crispy on the outside

      Thanks to Philips TurboStar technology, all food is exposed to this constant, circulating heat and is cooked through simultaneously. The result is evenly fried food – with no turning needed - even when food is piled up. In addition to the heated air flow, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food for delicious, golden-brown results. “Crispy on the outside, tender on the inside”

      Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

      The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

      Tasty food in less time: no pre-heating required

      Philips Airfryer is ready to use immediately. Integrally faster from start to end it drives every day usage by superiority along the whole cooking process.

      Easy clean in 90 secs- QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh

      With Philips’ Airfryer QuickClean basket which includes a removable non-stick mesh, cleaning becomes easier and faster. The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

      Large 0.8 kg capacity, 20% compacter*

      The new Airfryer has been designed with compactness in mind (20% smaller) while still enabling to cook large amount of food (800 gr). With its reduced size it blends in perfectly onto the kitchen counter-top and serves delicious meals for the whole family. Its thoughtful size enables every day usage and a world of possibilities.

      Detachable parts- dishwasher safe

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Philips Airfryer with TurboStar Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

      Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Fat Removal technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

      Unique TurboStar technology for healthier frying

      The unique Philips TurboStar generates fast superheated air to fry your food with little to no added oil. Philips Airfryer also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

      Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

      Philips' new universal EasyClick handle helps you mix and match the right cooking accessory and achieve the best results for your key dishes- every day. Additionally it allows for compacter storage after use.

      Up to 50% more homogenous end results-TurboStar technology*

      The innovative Philips TurboStar technology swirls the hot air rapidly through the whole basket. This results in more homogenous heat distribution and therefore 50% more evenly fried food*. There is no need for turning- even when food is piled up. In addition, powerful direct heat from above quickly crisps the food.

      Grill pan accessory for more versatile recipes

      Enjoy more of your favorite foods with the grill pan accessory. Perfect for grilling fish, meat, vegetables and more in an easy, quick & healthier way.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Recipe booklet
        • Grill pan

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Recipe book & App
        Technology
        TurboStar technology
        Time control
        Up to 30 minutes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Power
        1425  W
        Voltage
        220  V
        Capacity basket
        0.8  kg

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        365x266x292  mm
        Weight of product
        5,3  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black & silver

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

            • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.
            • measured vs Airfryer without TurboStar with frozen fries, evaluated on browning and doneness
            • versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
            Philips & AGT partnership
            We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.