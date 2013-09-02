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    Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

    HP6420/00

    Epilation made easy

    Enjoy long lasting smoothness with Philips Satinelle. Gently removes hairs, as short as 0.5mm, from the root. Epilation made easy with ergonomic handle and corded use. Washable head for optimal hygiene.

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    Satinelle Essential Compact epilator

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    Epilation made easy

    • for legs
    • Corded epilator
    • Ergonomic handle
    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    Profiled, ergonomic grip for comfortable handling

    The rounded shape fits perfectly in your hand for comfortable hair removal. It looks great too!

    Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

    Gentle tweezing discs remove hairs without pulling the skin

    This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hairs as short as 0.5mm without pulling the skin.

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    Washable epilation head for extra hygiene and easy cleaning

    This epilator has a washable epilation head. The head can be detached and cleaned under running water for better hygiene

    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system pulls out the hairs from the root

    Efficient epilation system leaves your skin smooth and stubble free for weeks

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes

    • Power

      Voltage
      13  V

    • Features

      Speed settings
      2 settings

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year guarantee

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Ergonomic
      Washable epilation head
      Yes

    • Performance

      Epilation discs
      Gentle tweezing discs
      Epilation system
      Efficient epilation system

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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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