Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Multi-Styler

HP8698/03
Find support for this product
  • Instant creativity, constant care Instant creativity, constant care Instant creativity, constant care
    -{discount-value}

    Multi-Styler

    HP8698/03
    Find support for this product

    Instant creativity, constant care

    Phlips Multi-Styler gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion while caring for your hair. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Multi-Styler

    Instant creativity, constant care

    Phlips Multi-Styler gives you versatility to create the latest hair style for every occasion while caring for your hair. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all curlers

      Instant creativity, constant care

      • 6 styling attachments
      • 190 C temperature
      • Ceramic coating
      • Auto shut-off
      16mm tong and brush sleeve; flat and crimper plates; 2 clips

      16mm tong and brush sleeve; flat and crimper plates; 2 clips

      Philips Multi-styler contains: 16mm curling tong for ringlets; brush sleeve for 16mm tong to create additional volume; crimper with 2-in-1 convertible flat and crimper plates for straight and crimped look; two hair clips for easier styling.

      Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

      Ceramic coating on every heat attachment

      Ceramic coating for better care of your hair.

      190°C styling temperature for long lasting result

      190°C styling temperature for long lasting result

      190°C styling temperature secures long lasting result while minimizing risk of hair damage.

      Auto shut-off function after 60 min

      Auto shut-off function after 60 min

      The automatic shut-off feature has been designed to provide peace of mind. If left on, the curler will automatically switch off after 60 min.

      Ready to use LED indicator

      LED light stops blinking when the styler is ready to use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Barrel diameter
        16  mm
        Heater type
        PTC
        Heat-up time
        3 min
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Voltage
        Universal

      • Features

        Auto shut-off
        after 60 min
        Swivel cord
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.