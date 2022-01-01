Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

3000 Series

Blender

HR2041/50
  • Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds* Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds* Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*
    -{discount-value}

    3000 Series Blender

    HR2041/50

    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 450W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits

    3000 Series Blender

    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 450W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits

    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 450W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits

    3000 Series Blender

    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 450W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Blender

      Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

      Unique ProBlend system

      • ProBlend system
      • 1.9L Maximum Capacity
      • 1L Effective capacity
      • 1 Speed setting + pulse
      • Plastic Jar
      Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

      Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

      Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 450W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximize the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

      Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

      Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

      Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favorite chilled drinks and smoothies, and great for special desserts.

      1 speed + Pulse settings to choose from

      1 speed + Pulse settings to choose from

      Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favorite meals with 1 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee, and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.

      Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

      Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

      Serves up to 5 drinks (based on 200ml glass size) thanks to 1L effective capacity.***

      Download the NutriU app for healthy, tasty family favorites

      Download the NutriU app for healthy, tasty family favorites

      Download and discover the NutriU app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

      MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

      MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

      Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.

      Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

      Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

      The design has been carefully considered to be both ergonomic and robust, while also being modern and stylish, sized to fit in all types of kitchen. The jar shape is comfortable to grip and the rotary knob enables easy operation.

      Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

      Easy to clean and dishwasher safe

      The jar has a removable lid to make cleaning easy. The jar, blades and lid are all dishwasher safe.

      Durable stainless steel blades

      Durable stainless steel blades

      Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.

      Suction feet for no vibrations during use

      Suction feet for no vibrations during use

      The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn’t vibrate during use.

      2-year warranty

      2-year warranty

      For additional peace of mind, the blender comes with a 2-year warranty.

      Specially designed to process different ingredients

      Specially designed to process different ingredients

      The new 4 star blade mill grinds efficiently, being up to 3 x times faster. Perfect for grinding coffee, nuts, herbs and spices into the fine consistency you need.

      Prepare different sets of ingredients at the same time

      Prepare different sets of ingredients at the same time

      The additional jar facilitates simultaneous preparation of different sets of ingredients

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        164x192x377 mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Guarantee

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.85 m
        Power
        450 W
        Effective capacity
        1 L
        Max Jar Capacity
        1.9 l

      • Finishing

        Body material
        Plastic
        Jar material
        Plastic
        knives material
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Product features
        • Problend technology with 4 star stainless steel blade
        • Durability: Motor Thermo protection sensor
        • Easy to clean: Dishwasher safe
        • Jar size: 1.9L maximum capacity
        • Jar size: 1L effective capacity
        • Speed settings: 1 speed+pulse
        • Easy to store: Integrated power and cord storage
        • Doesn’t vibrate: Suction feet
        • Jar material: Plastic
        • Accessories: mill & additional jar
        Speed UI
        Rotary Knob

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes
        Extra plastic jar
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes
        Warranty
        2 years global warranty

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          • * Tested in MAX mode on various recipes
          • **Tested in PULSE mode, with 8 ice cubes (2.5x2.5x2.5cm)
          • *** if considered a glass of 200ml
          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.