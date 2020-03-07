Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly
Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology ProBlend Crush Technology 5 preset settings for easy and reliable results
With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce
Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster
The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster
With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning
With Quick Clean button for fast and easy cleaning of the blender.
Removable lid and knife for additional convenience
Further enhanced cleaning thanks to its removable lid and knife.
Will help to create a variety of local dishes
A wide range of locally relevant accessories available for more convenience and ease of preparation of your favourite local dish.
With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done
With MTP (Motor overheat protection), to avoid machine break down and guaranee a longer blender life.
ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results
The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.
Show all features Show less features
Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
Plastic Secondary Material
Metal Pre-programmed settings
No Functions
blending,milling Product Type
Blender Certifications
NA Capacity Basket
NA Capacity Watertank
NA Number of servings
6 Non-slip feet
Yes Interface
Piano Buttons Cord length
0.85 Cord storage
Yes Keep warm function
No Timer
No Technology
ProBlend Crush technology Integrated on /off switch
Yes Adjustable thermostat
No Power light
No Cool-touch handgrips
No Dishwasher safe parts
Yes Min temperature
NA Maximum temperature
NA Capacity level indicator
Yes Pressure release valve
No Jar material
Glass Blade Material
Sustainless steel Rotations per minute (RPM)
19000 BPA free
Yes Pulse function
Yes Blades detachable
Yes Ability to crush ice
Yes Ability to blend hot ingredients
No Recipe book
No Noise level (standard)
Lc = 86dB(A) Noise level (power)
NA Noise level (sleep)
NA Internet connectivity
NA Smart home compatibility
NA Wi-Fi range
NA Warranty
2 Heating time
NA Compatitable with Dry-food
NA Self-clearing functionality
Yes EU declaration of conformity
Yes
Technical Specifications
Power
700W Voltage
230V Frequency
50Hz Number in pack
1 Battery Product
No Energy Efficiency rating
NA
Compatibility
Included Accessories 1
mill Included Accessories 2
spatula Related Accessories 1
DFU Related Accessories 2
Warranty card
Safety feature
Safety certification
Yes Automatic shut-off
No Temperature indicator
No Automatic blade stop
No Child lock
No
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
18.6 Product Width
17.2 Product Height
41.4 Product Weight
3.502 Package Length
20 Package Width
28 Package Height
36.4 Package Weight
4.5
Durability
Case
>75% recycle content
Country of Origin
Produced In
Indonesia
See all specifications See less specifications
Show all Technical Specifications Show fewer Technical Specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.