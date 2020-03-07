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  • Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    HR2222/01

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Enjoy the finest smoothies with ProBlend Crush technology. Our unique 4-star blade and energy efficient 700W motor make perfect smoothies every time. Its powerful ice-crush button transforms hard ice into smooth blends, twice as fast.

    See all benefits

    Series 5000 Blender Core

    Similar products

    See all Blender

    Blend 40% finer and crush ice perfectly

    Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

    • ProBlend Crush Technology
    5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

    5 preset settings for easy and reliable results

    With 5 speed settings, designed to provide you with the perfect texture from smoothies to soups and sauce

    Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

    Perfectly crushed ice, 2x faster

    The powerful ice-crush function, supported by the ProBlend Crush technology results in perfect, snowy crushed ice for ice-cold smoothies and refreshing desserts, 2x faster

    With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

    With Quick clean button for fast & easy cleaning

    With Quick Clean button for fast and easy cleaning of the blender.

    Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

    Removable lid and knife for additional convenience

    Further enhanced cleaning thanks to its removable lid and knife.

    Will help to create a variety of local dishes

    Will help to create a variety of local dishes

    A wide range of locally relevant accessories available for more convenience and ease of preparation of your favourite local dish.

    With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

    With Motor overheat protection to prevent machine break done

    With MTP (Motor overheat protection), to avoid machine break down and guaranee a longer blender life.

    ProBlend Crush technology for perfect end results

    The new ProBlend Crush technology combines the optimized 4-star blade with a high efficiency 700W motor for fast, consistent and perfect end-results.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      blending,milling
      Product Type
      Blender
      Certifications
      NA
      Capacity Basket
      NA
      Capacity Watertank
      NA
      Number of servings
      6
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Piano Buttons
      Cord length
      0.85
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      No
      Timer
      No
      Technology
      ProBlend Crush technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Min temperature
      NA
      Maximum temperature
      NA
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Pressure release valve
      No
      Jar material
      Glass
      Blade Material
      Sustainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      19000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      Yes
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 86dB(A)
      Noise level (power)
      NA
      Noise level (sleep)
      NA
      Internet connectivity
      NA
      Smart home compatibility
      NA
      Wi-Fi range
      NA
      Warranty
      2
      Heating time
      NA
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      NA
      Self-clearing functionality
      Yes
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      700W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      mill
      Included Accessories 2
      spatula
      Related Accessories 1
      DFU
      Related Accessories 2
      Warranty card

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      18.6
      Product Width
      17.2
      Product Height
      41.4
      Product Weight
      3.502
      Package Length
      20
      Package Width
      28
      Package Height
      36.4
      Package Weight
      4.5

    • Durability

      Case
      >75% recycle content

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Indonesia

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    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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