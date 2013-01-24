Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Viva Collection

ProMix Handblender

HR2652/91
1 Awards
  • Blend. Seal. Go! Blend. Seal. Go! Blend. Seal. Go!
    -{discount-value}

    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    HR2652/91
    1 Awards

    Blend. Seal. Go!

    The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits

    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    Blend. Seal. Go!

    The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits

    Blend. Seal. Go!

    The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits

    Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

    Blend. Seal. Go!

    The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender

      Blend. Seal. Go!

      Simply blend tasty ingredients to enjoy on-the-go.

      • 800W blending power
      • SpeedTouch with speed guidance
      • On-the-go tumbler
      • Easy to clean
      Powerful 800W motor for great results

      Powerful 800W motor for great results

      Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

      ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

      ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

      Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.

      SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

      SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

      Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

      Single button release to quickly switch accessories

      Single button release to quickly switch accessories

      When you’re cooking up a storm, you’ll love how easy it is to switch accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.

      Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

      Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

      Don’t worry about any messes when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimum mess — and less clean-up later.

      Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

      Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

      Get adventurous with our single whisk accessory. It’s just what you need to make frothy whipping cream, smooth mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter and more.

      XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

      XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

      Save time and energy hand-chopping harder ingredients like fruit and meat. Our Philips XL Chopper will do the hard work for you so you can easily prepare delicious salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat.

      Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

      Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

      To make life easier, blend your favorite smoothies directly in the Philips on-the-go tumbler. Just blend, seal and go. Made with BPA free materials, blender includes a built-in anti-leakage seal so you can safely take it with you, with no spills.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Whisk
        • XL chopper
        • On-the-go tumbler (500ml)

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function
        • SpeedTouch technology

      • Design

        Color
        Black & Stainless steel

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Plastic ABS
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Plastic ABS + Stainless steel + Anti–slip rubber

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Power
        800  W
        RPM blender (max)
        max. 11.500  rpm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.