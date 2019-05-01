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  • Blend. Seal. Go!
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Discontinued

Viva CollectionProMix Handblender

HR2652/91

1 award

Blend. Seal. Go!

The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

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Simply blend tasty ingredients to enjoy on-the-go.

Blend. Seal. Go!

  • 800W blending power

  • SpeedTouch with speed guidance

  • On-the-go tumbler

  • Easy to clean

Powerful 800W motor for great results

Powerful 800W motor for great results

Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.

SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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