Search terms

EN
AR
  • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

    Viva Collection Meat mincer

    HR2727/50

    High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

    This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Viva Collection Meat mincer

    Similar products

    See all Meat Mincer

    High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

    Superior motor design for up to 2.9 kg/min mincing

    • 600 W nominal, 2000 W blocked
    • 2.9kg/min
    • Black and silver
    • 2 grindings, 4 accessory
    Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

    Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

    The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

    Metal meat tray

    Metal meat tray

    .

    Cookie making accessory (for WEU only)

    Cookie making accessory (for WEU only)

    Cookie making accessory

    Practical accessory storage included

    Practical accessory storage included

    The accessory storage keeps all your Philips meat mincer accessories easily at hand.

    Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

    Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

    Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!

    Meat tray with dust cover

    Meat tray with dust cover

    .

    Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

    Mincing capacity up to 2.9 kgs in 1 minute

    Kebbe maker included

    Kebbe maker included

    Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

    Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

    Self correcting knife and screw assembly

    The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Speeds
      1+ Reverse
      Blocked power
      2000  W
      Nominal power
      600  W

    • Design

      Color
      Black & Silver

    • Accessories included

      Stainless steel screen
      5mm (medium); 8mm (coarse)
      Accessory storage tray
      yes
      Cookie accessory
      yes (for WEU only)
      Knife
      yes
      Meat tray dust cover
      yes
      Meat tray
      metal
      Kebbe maker
      yes
      Sausage horn
      12mm diameter; 22mm diameter
      Cleaning tool
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.