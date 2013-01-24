Home
      Enjoy healthy smoothies, even on the go

      With finer blending to include more fruit & veg

      • 900 W
      • ProBlend 6
      • 2 L glass jar
      • On the Go bottle accessory
      Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

      Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

      The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe.

      2-year worldwide warranty

      2-year worldwide warranty

      You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

      ProBlend 6 blending technology for finer results

      We developed our ProBlend6 technology for effective blending and mixing, to ensure that all of the ingredients are finely blended.

      Strong 900W motor

      With 900W of power, your blender's motor is strong enough to blend your favorite ingredients smoothly and efficiently.

      Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

      From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our manual speed control.

      Easy-grip control dial

      Our molded control dial is molded with non-slip grip, so you can easily control the blender speed.

      Pulse function for smoother blending

      Blend your mixes thoroughly smooth by using the handy pulse control – so all the bits and pieces are brought down to the blades for another round of fine blending.

      Liquid level marks that are easy to read

      We made it easy to see how much liquid is contained in the tumbler and blender jar with clear markings that are easy to read.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jar

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Pulse
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        0.6  L
        Power
        900  W
        Voltage
        200-230  V
        Capacity main jar
        2  L

      • Finishing

        Material jar
        Glass
        Material of main body
        Stainless Steel

          Awards

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.