Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable. See all benefits
A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.
The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.
Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.
Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.
Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.
Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.
Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.
The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Accessories
Design