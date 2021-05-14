Search terms

5000 Series

Food processor

HR7302/90
    The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

    The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

    The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

    The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits

      Power of 750W and 6 accessories

      • 750W Motor Power
      • 1,5L bowl capacity
      • 2 speeds
      • 6 Accessories
      750W Motor power to provide great performance to create your favorite recipes effortless

      1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family

      2 years warranty

      Whether your ingredients are hard or you want to finely blend them, PowerChop technology can do it all. Thanks to its blade shape, cutting angle, and bowl design, you will get the best results every time.

      S-Blade, 2L blender jar, slicing insert disc, shredding insert disc, citrus press and kneading tool to create your favorite recipes

      2 speeds settings

      2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control

      Use the right speed setting for each accessory

      With color code function, you can have the best results of each accessory using the right speed for it based on their color.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Brazil

      • General specifications

        Speed setting
        2

      • General specifications

        Jar capacity
        1.5L
        Accessories
        6

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Material jar
        Plastic
        Color
        Black

      • Service

        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        750W
        Volt
        220V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

