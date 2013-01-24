Home
Daily Collection

Compact Food Processor

HR7310/01
    -{discount-value}

    Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

    If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes. See all benefits

    If you enjoy healthy homemade meals but have a busy schedule, you’ll love our Philips Daily Compact Food Processor. We’ve designed this compact collection especially for hectic lives. You can quickly and effortlessly prepare great dishes. See all benefits

      Enjoy effortless homemade meals every day

      with essential accessories and space-saving design

      • 700 W
      • 16 functions
      • 2-in-1 disc
      • In-bowl storage
      Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

      Powerful 700W motor for effortless processing

      Our powerful motor can easily handle a variety of ingredients from bread dough to hard vegetables, cheese and chocolate. It also slices and shreds with ease.

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut

      Fast preparation with large feeding tube for minimal pre-cut.

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts

      Quick and easy assembly of all parts.

      All accessories are dishwasher safe

      All accessories are dishwasher safe

      All accessory parts can be put on the top rack of your dishwasher for easy cleaning.

      Convenient all-in-one appliance: knead, whisk, shred, slice

      With more than 16 functions, there is no limt to what you can make: meals, bread, sauces and more. Use the high quality and multi-functional accessories to chop, puree and mince ingredients with the S-blade, or slice and shred with the 2-in-1 disc. Whatever you’re in the mood for, whip, whisk, knead and more.

      Color-coded speed and accessories guide for easy matching

      For perfect results every time, just match the accessory color to the same speed color. Use speed 1 to whip cream, beat eggs, make pastries and bread doughs. Speed 2 is ideal to chop onions, mince meat, make smoothies and more.

      Smaller footprint and in bowl storage for all accessories

      The compact Daily Food Processor takes up less countertop space, yet is fully equipped with all of the kitchen essentials that you can easily store inside of the bowl.

      2 –in-1 double-sided stainless steel discs: shred & slice

      Ergonomic, double-sided disc makes it easy to slice with one side and shred with the other side!

      Make up to 5 portions at same time with 1.5L bowl capacity

      The generous 2.1L bowl (1.5 L working capacity) lets you blend up to 5 portions of soup in one go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Blade unit S-blade
        • Emulsifying tool
        • Kneading tool
        • Reversible disc

      • General specifications

        Number of slicing disks
        1 (reversible)
        Number of speed settings
        2 + pulse
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ABS
        Material pulp container/pusher
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material accessories
        Metal (2-in1 disc) and plastic (Kneading tool & emulsifying disk)

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        2.1  L
        Working capacity bowl
        1.5 (or 500g flour)  L
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        700  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        244x244x377  mm

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

