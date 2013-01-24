Home
Avance Collection

Food processor

HR7776/91
  Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
    Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

    This Philips Avance collection Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy. See all benefits

      Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

      • 1300W
      • Compact 3 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

      Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

      The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

      Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

      Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

      Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

      One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

      In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

      Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

      Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

      The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

      Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

      Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

      Reliable, simple and beautifully designed, the new Philips Jamie Oliver Food Processor boasts a number of useful accessories useful in creating fresh and healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners. This accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruit.

      XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

      Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Adjustable slicing disc
        1-7 mm
        Citrus press
        Yes
        Double balloon beater
        Yes
        Metal kneading hook
        Yes
        Spatula
        Yes
        Stainless steel S-blade
        Yes
        Blender Jar
        Yes
        Reversible disc
        slicing/shredding(coarse/fine)

      • Design specifications

        Bowl including lid
        SAN
        Citrus press
        PP
        Housing
        ABS
        Kneading tool
        POM and metal
        Pusher
        ABS
        Speed knob
        ABS
        S-blade, knife, metal discs
        Stainless steel
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        12 + pulse
        Cord length
        1  m
        Functions
        30+
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        3 preset buttons
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
        Up to 20000 rpm
        RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(min)
        Up to 6500 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(max)
        Up to 1700 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(min)
        Up to 575 rpm
        Bowl max working capacity
        2.4L (dry/liquid)
        Bowl capacity
        3.4  L
        Bowl max working capacity.
        1000g (Flour)
        Blender jar working capacity
        1.5L
        Main unit with bowl
        289x254x436 mm
        blender jar capacity
        2.2 L

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1300  W
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Blender jar max capacity
        2.2L
        Blender jar working capacity
        1.5L
        Bowl max capacity
        3.4L
        Bowl working capacity
        2L

