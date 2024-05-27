HX3822/11
Essential care between teeth and along the gumline
Get essential oral care everyday with the Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 2000. Its precise water stream and adjustable pressure settings gently clean between teeth and along the gumline, removing plaque and food debris effectively.See all benefits
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Designed to remove up to 99.9% of plaque in treated areas*. The precise water stream effectively cleans between teeth and along the gumline, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean without the hassle of string flossing.
The single-stream Standard tip is ideal for removing stubborn food debris from between teeth and along the gumline. It can even be rotated up to 360 degrees to help you get to hard-to-reach areas like the back of your mouth.
The easy-fill, removable 250ml water tank holds sufficient water for a full 60-second session. No stopping to refill part-way through! Before your next use, twist to detach the tank and fill it from the top, or simply use the fill port on the side. Leave the port open after use to aid drying.
One full charge gives you up to 40 days of cordless flossing** at home or while traveling. When it's time to recharge, simply plug into a power source using the USB-A to small plug cable.
Tailor your flossing routine with 3 water pressure settings to match your comfort and cleaning needs, so you can enjoy a clean your way.
Enjoy the freedom of a cordless design that lets you use and store it anywhere at home or while traveling. Its ergonomic shape fits comfortably in your hand for a secure, confident grip. Its IPX7 water-resistance rating makes it truly bathroom-friendly.
Every 15 seconds, the pacer briefly pauses the water flow to guide you to a new quadrant of your mouth, helping you stay on track throughout your 60-second routine. This way, you can clean all four quadrants evenly without having to guess if you're going too fast, too slow, or running out of water.
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