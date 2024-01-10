Search terms

Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000

Oral Irrigator

HX3826/31
Sonicare
Sonicare
  Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology
    Philips Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000 Oral Irrigator

    HX3826/31

    Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

    Effortlessly thorough cleaning between teeth to improve your gum health. Unique Quad Stream tip cleans more area with less effort for more effective flossing every time, so it's easy to get flossing right. See all benefits

      Flossing reinvented with QuadStream technology

      Removes up to 99.9% of plaque* in treated areas

      • Quad Stream technology
      • Pulse waves guide as you go
      Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

      Quad Stream technology for faster, more effective flossing

      Unique X-shaped Quad Stream tip separates flow into 4 water jets, which cover more area between teeth and along the gum line. Get a faster, deeper clean without the hassle of string floss.

      Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

      Pulse Wave technology guides from tooth to tooth

      Gentle pulses of water keep you going and guide you from tooth to tooth in Deep Clean mode — so you get it right every time.

      2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

      2 flossing modes, 3 intensities

      Choose the clean that suits your smile. Clean mode delivers continuous flow for effective everyday cleaning. Deep Clean pulses for more thorough cleaning. Adjustable intensity level adapts for comfort.

      Complete clean in 60 seconds

      Complete clean in 60 seconds

      Access those hard-to-reach areas with a nozzle that rotates 360 degrees, so that you can use the device in any orientation.Get a thorough 360° clean in just 60 seconds from start to finish.

      Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable

      Fast universal charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable

      Convenient charging with USB-A to Small Plug cable. You can clean for up to 14 days on just one charge.

      Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

      Easy-to-fill 250 ml reservoir

      Reservoir capacity of 250 ml holds enough water for a recommended 60-second clean. Simply twist and remove or use the side-fill door for easy refilling.

      Effortless technique

      Effortless technique

      Just point, press and clean for more effective flossing. Aim the tip between your teeth and along the gumline — and let it do all the work for you!

      Standard tip for spot cleaning

      Standard tip for spot cleaning

      A standard single-stream tip boosts pressure for for spot cleaning and removing food debris when you need it.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Nozzle attachment
        Easily clicks on and off

      • Performance

        Cleaning
        Clean entire mouth in 60-90sec

      • Items included

        F1 Standard nozzle
        1
        F3 Quad Stream nozzle
        1
        Travel bag
        1
        USB charging cable
        1
        USB wall adaptor
        1
        Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser
        1

      • Modes

        Clean
        For a thorough everyday clean
        Intensities
        3 levels
        Deep Clean
        For a deep interdental clean

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Quadstream nozzle
      • Sonicare Cordless Power Flosser 3000
      • Travel pouch
      • USB cable
      • Standard nozzle

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • In an in-vitro study. Actual results may vary.
