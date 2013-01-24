Home
Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White

Standard sonic toothbrush heads

HX6062/96
  Up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week*
    -{discount-value}

    The W2 Optimal White brush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a white, radiant smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatment

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

      Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      The W2 Optimal White's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up tp 100%*, in just 7 days.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Always know when to replace. Always get an effective clean.

      Brush heads become less effective after 3 months of use, but with BrushSync™ you'll be reminded before this happens. Your smart toothbrush will track how often and how hard you brush, and will notify you when it’s time for a replacement. Don’t have a smart Philips Sonicare toothbrush? Just monitor your blue replacement bristles, and when they turn white you’ll know it’s time for a fresh brush head.

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      Tested to meet your oral health needs

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are safe and gentle on teeth and gums. During tests, each brush head is put through its paces to ensure durability and an exceptional performance every time you brush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Click-on design for simple brush head placement

      Your W2 Optimal White brush head fits perfectly with any Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle, except PowerUp Battery and Essence. Simply click on and off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      Automatically selects optimal mode for ultimate results**

      You’ll always get the best possible clean with our BrushSync™ mode-pairing feature**. The Philips Sonicare W2 Optimal White brush head syncs with your BrushSync™ enabled Philips Sonicare toothbrush handle**, selecting the optimal brushing mode and intensity level for exceptional gum care. All you need to do is start brushing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        BrushSync mode-pairing
        Yes
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 2 Series plaque defense
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • DiamondClean Smart
        • EasyClean
        • Essence+
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare Platinum Connected
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+
        • PowerUp
        • ProtectiveClean

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Color
        Black
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 W2 Optimal White standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 7x more plaque*
        Whitening
        Whiter teeth in just one week

          • than a manual toothbrush
          • *BrushSync™ mode-pairing is only compatible with Philips Sonicare BrushSync™ enabled toothbrush handles
