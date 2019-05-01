Other items in the box
- Sonicare handle ProtectiveClean 4300
- Optimal White Brush Head (W2)
- Standard charger
HX6800/44
Whiter teeth. Gently does it.
Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.See all benefits
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Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stainremoval bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.
You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
You may not notice if you’re brushing too hard, but your electric toothbrush with pressure sensor will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.
A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.
Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.
Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.
All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.
Power
Technical specifications
Design and finishing
Service
Ease of use
Items included
Cleaning performance
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Smart sensor technology
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