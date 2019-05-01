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  • Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it. Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6800/44

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Feel the difference of a gentle clean with our Pressure Sensor while whitening your teeth in 1 week.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4300 Sonic electric toothbrush

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    See all ProtectiveClean

    Whiter teeth. Gently does it.

    Whitens teeth in just 1 week.

    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • 1 cleaning mode
    • 1 x BrushSync feature
    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Whitens teeth in just one week

    Click on the W2 Optimal White brush head to remove surface stains and reveal a whiter smile. With its densely packed central stainremoval bristles, it's clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one week.

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

    You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

    Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

    Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

    Lets you know when you're pressing too hard

    You may not notice if you’re brushing too hard, but your electric toothbrush with pressure sensor will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    Connects smart brush handle and smart brush heads

    A microchip-enabled technology that detects and synchronizes the smart brush head with the smart handle. The smart handle and smart brush head pair is a powerful combination that enables Smart replacement reminders.

    A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

    A great way to get used to your new toothbrush

    Starting something new can take getting used to. That's why our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power the first 14 times you use your new toothbrush.

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Encouragement to brush thoroughly

    Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent just the right amount of time cleaning each part of your mouth, while our Smartimer tells you when you've brushed for the recommended two minutes.

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    Always know when to replace your brush heads

    All brush heads wear out over time. But our BrushSync technology tracks how long you've been using your brush head for, and how hard you've been brushing. When it's time to replace it, a light on your handle and a short beep will let you know. That way, you can be sure your brush head is doing a good job.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 2 weeks
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Black Gray

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Battery indicator
      Light shows battery status
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Brushing time
      Up to 2 weeks
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 ProtectiveClean
      Brush heads
      1 W2 Optimal White
      Charger
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Helps reduce cavities
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth in 1 week
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      2 intensities
      • Low
      • High

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Sonicare handle ProtectiveClean 4300
    • Optimal White Brush Head (W2)
    • Standard charger
    Badge-D2C

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    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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