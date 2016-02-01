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  • Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX9312/04

    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Philips Sonicare's best whitening in our most elegant sonic electric toothbrush. Switch to Philips Sonicare.

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    Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Sonic electric toothbrush

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    Whiter, healthier teeth for life

    Best Philips Sonicare whitening sonic toothbrush

    • 5 modes
    • 2 brush heads
    • Glass charger, travel case
    • Rose gold edition
    A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

    A whiter smile in 1 week with our DiamondClean brush head*

    Click on our DiamondClean brush head to gently yet effectively remove surface stains. Densely packed central stain removal bristles work hard to make your smile 2x whiter in just 7 days.*

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush

    Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

    Improves gum health in just 2 weeks*

    With optimal cleaning from your DiamondClean, gums will become healthier in 2 weeks*. Removing up to 7x more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush*, you’ll get your healthiest smile.

    Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

    Choose from 5 modes including Polish and Sensitive

    With DiamondClean, you get a refreshing clean every day. Our 5 modes cover all your brushing needs; Clean mode – for exceptional daily cleaning, Gum Care – to gently massage gums, Polish – to brighten your smile, Sensitive – for gentle yet effective cleaning of sensitive gums, and White – the ideal mode to remove surface stains.

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

    It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

    Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

    Angled neck to help tackle cleaning in tough areas

    The unique shape of your DiamondClean toothbrush handle combined with our brush heads means that even tricky spots like back teeth get a thorough clean.

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Our unique technology brings you a powerful yet gentle clean

    Powerful sonic vibrations whip up your toothpaste into plaque fighting bubbles, and drive them deep between your teeth and along your gum line. At the same time your teeth will experience 62,000 gentle but effective brush movements. You'll get a month's worth of manual brushing in just 2 minutes.

    USB charging travel case and charging glass

    USB charging travel case and charging glass

    Your deluxe USB travel case doubles as a charger so you stay topped up on the go. Place your toothbrush in the case and connect to your laptop or plug into a wall socket. Also includes a brush head holder for extra hygiene when traveling. As for charging at home, our sleek charger glass fits stylishly into your bathroom and doubles as a glass for rinsing after brushing. Simply place your brush into the glass. Enjoy two weeks of regular use from a single full charge.

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Safe and gentle for your oral health needs

    Whatever your specific needs, you can be sure of a safe brushing experience with DiamondClean. Our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns and veneers, and can even be used in the daily treatment of gum disease.

    Technical Specifications

    • Power

      Voltage
      100-240 V, 50-60 Hz

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      Up to 3 weeks*
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Rose gold

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Ease of use

      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Battery indicator
      Illuminated icon indicates battery life
      Brush head system
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Display
      Illuminated display

    • Items included

      Handle
      1 DiamondClean
      Brush heads
      • 1 DiamondClean compact
      • 1 DiamondClean standard
      Glass charger
      1
      Travel case
      USB travel charger

    • Cleaning performance

      Health benefits
      Improves gum health in only two weeks
      Performance
      Removes up to 7x more plaque*
      Speed
      Up to 62000 brush movement/min
      Whitening benefits
      Whitens teeth 2X better*
      Timer
      Quadpacer and SmarTimer

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      Gum Care
      Gently massages gums
      White
      Removes surface stains
      Polish
      Brighten and polish your teeth
      Sensitive
      Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

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    • based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on standard mode
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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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