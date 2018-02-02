All-in-one trimmer
Try out a new look, any day of the week, with this durable all-in-one trimmer. 6 quality tools allow you to easily create the exact facial style you want. See all benefits
The self-sharpening steel blades on this trimmer for face and body are reinforced with iron and tempered for maximum strength. This results in blades that stay as sharp as day 1. No rusting. No blade oil needed.
This all-in-one trimmer conveniently trims and styles your facial hair.
Use the trimmer without a comb to get clean, sharp lines around the edges of your beard and neck. The trimmer's shelf-sharpening blades remain as sharp as day 1, even after 3 years of use.
Avoid nicks and cuts, as the all-in-one trimmer quickly removes unwanted nose and ear hair.
2 stubble combs (1,2 mm) and 2 beard combs (3,5 mm).
This Philips trimmer gives you up to 60 minutes of cordless use from a single 16-hour charge.
Your face and body trimmer is simple to maintain, with non-corrosive blades and water-resistant guards for easy cleaning.
Declutter your bathroom and gym bag, and keep all your attachments in one place, with the small storage pouch for easy organization and travel.
We back this Philips trimmer with a 3-year guarantee. Our grooming products are built to last and engineered to give a reliable performance, time after time. This trimmer's parts never need to be oiled, and its battery is compatible with all voltages, worldwide.
