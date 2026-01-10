MG5932/15
One tool, complete styling
Our All-in-One trimmer has 11 quality tools designed for face, head and body, including self-sharpening blades that stay as sharp as day 1, with no oil needed, for long-lasting performance.See all benefits
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Our trimmer comes with 11 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair, and groom your body, conveniently covering all your grooming needs.
Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.
With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.
The trimmer’s multi-comb set comes with 7 length settings from 0.5mm up to 16mm in precise 1mm increments, so you can style your beard long or short. The detail trimmer’s narrow design also gives added precision to create sharp lines and fine details, while the metal trimmer cleans your cheeks, chin and neck to get your beard exactly how you like it.
Efficiently trim your body hair with a uniquely designed comb to guard the skin of your sensitive areas from the blade as you trim, delivering extra gentleness.
The trimmer’s multi-comb system allows you to choose length settings from 0.5mm to 16mm to easily maintain your hairstyle at home.
The All-in-One trimmer is designed to remove unwanted nose and ear hair gently and comfortably, helping you avoid nicks and cuts.
Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime with 5-minute quick charge option**, for a powerful, continual trimming experience.
Being 100% showerproof you can use the trimmer both wet and dry for a comfortable, convenient experience, every time. Plus it’s easy to clean too.
The battery indicator keeps you fully informed of your battery status, whether it’s low, empty, fully charged, or still charging, ensuring you're always ready for your next grooming session.
Our ergonomic grip makes the device easy to hold and manoeuvre, providing you with the superior comfort and control you need to perfect your look.
Power
Design
Service
Ease of use
Summary
Styling tools
Combs
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