Go beyond frying with 16 functions, from quick baking to hours of stewing. Delicious, all-homemade meals in a few easy steps. And through the stylish window, you can see when everything is perfectly prepared, crispy and tender.
Patented RapidAir Plus Technology with unique star-shaped design circulates hot air around and through the food with faster airflow, ensuring even cooking inside and out for delicious homemade meals in 30% less time*
Stylish cooking window to keep an eye on your food
No more guessing. Watch while you cook and see when it's done to perfection. Designed to keep you cooking in style.
Don’t compromise on taste
83% of our consumers find that chicken drumsticks cooked in the Philips Airfryer 3000 Series taste better than those cooked in an oven.******
Extract fat and leave it behind with the unique basket
Up to 40% of excess fat drips away for healthier meals with full flavor***. The basket keeps food separate from the fat collected in the pan as it cooks.
Endless inspiration with HomeID app
Over 10,000 delicious recipes tailored to your Airfryer, with easy step-by-step instructions.****
Go beyond airfrying for 16 ways of cooking at your fingertips
Choose from 16 cooking functions from baking and grilling to defrosting and reheating. Settings go as low as 40℃ and as long as 24 hours for dehydrating and fermentation, too.
7.2L capacity for full family meals
Enough capacity for your all family meals. Holds up to 1400 grams of veggies; 10 chicken drumsticks; 6 pieces of salmon or 9 muffins.
Touchscreen for effortless control
Easy to use touchscreen that has 12 presets to choose from: frozen fries, fresh fries, chicken drumsticks, meat, fish, breakfast, vegetables, muffins, vegan, dehydrated fruits, keep warm and a favourite button that you can save your own preset.
Save time and energy
Cook up to 50% faster and save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer compared to your oven.*****
Easy cleanup
Philips Airfryers have a non-stick coating and dishwasher-safe removable parts, so you can spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying your favorite meals
*Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer
**vs Philips Airfryers with RapidAir Technology
***Chicken leg: up to 40% less fat vs raw
****Number of recipes may vary per country
*****Percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Exact percentages might vary per product.
******MetrixLab test with 30 existing Philips 3000 Series Airfryer users, July 2024
We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 12 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.