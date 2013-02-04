All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits
All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits
Ease of use
Create the look you want
Trimming performance
Service
Design
Service
Power
Ease of use
Design
Power
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.