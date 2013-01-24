Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Shaver series 5000

Wet & Dry electric shaver

S5579/71
  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S5579/71

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Powerful shave, gentle on skin

      with SkinIQ Technology

      • SteelPrecision blades
      • Power Adapt sensor
      • 360-D Flexing heads
      • Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Powerful performance in every pass

      Powerful performance in every pass

      With up to 90.000 cutting actions per minute, the SteelPrecision blades shave close, cutting more hair per stroke**. The 45 high-performance blades are self-sharpening and made in Europe.

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      Adjusts to your beard for effortless shaving

      The intelligent facial-hair sensor reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Flexible heads follow your facial contours

      Fully flexible heads turn 360° to follow your facial contours. Experience optimal skin contact for a thorough and comfortable shave.

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      Engineered for precision and cutting efficiency

      The new shape of the shaving heads is engineered for precision. The surface is enhanced with hair guiding channels, designed to move hair into an effective cutting position.

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Deep cleaning in just 1 minute for hygienic shaving

      Powerful cleaning pod thoroughly cleans and lubricates your shaver in just 1 minute, keeping it performing at its best for longer. The pod is 10x more effective than cleaning with water**. It is the world's smallest cleaning pod, so you can store it easily and use it anywhere.

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Shave wet, dry and even under the shower

      Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can go for a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave. You can shave with gel or foam even under the shower.

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Precision trimmer integrated in the handle

      Complete your look using the shaver's pop-up precision trimmer. Integrated into the shaver's body, it's the perfect way to maintain a mustache and trim sideburns.

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Up to 60 minutes of cordless shaving when fully charged

      Shave cordlessly for up to 60 minutes after one full battery charge.

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      1-hour charging time and 5-min quick charge

      Charge your shaver fully in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      Shaver comes with Eco passport

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our production facility for blades uses 100% renewable electricity, and our packaging is made with recyclable materials. All shavers come with an Eco passport.

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      LED display with icons to use the shaver intuitively

      The intuitive display shows relevant information, enabling you to get the best experience out of your shaver. This interface includes: 3-level battery status, cleaning advice and travel lock indicator.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        SteelPrecision blades
        Contour following
        360-D Flexing heads
        SkinIQ technology
        Power Adapt sensor

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Wet and dry use
        Display
        • LED display
        • Battery level indicator
        • Travel lock
        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable

      • Design

        Handle
        Rubber grip
        Color
        Electric Blue
        Shaving heads
        Angular

      • Power

        Run time
        60 minutes
        Charging
        • 1 hour full charge
        • 5 min quick charge
        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Stand-by power
        0.04  W
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Battery type
        Li-ion

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head SH71
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

      • Accessories

        Quick Clean Pod
        • 1 cartridge included
        • Yes
        Integrated pop-up trimmer
        Yes
        Maintenance
        Cleaning brush
        Travel and storage
        Travel case

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • Tested versus Philips Series 3000.
            • * Comparing shaving debris after using cleaning fluid vs. water in the cartridge
            Philips & AGT partnership
            We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.