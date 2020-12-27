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  • Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

    S5587/70

    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    The Philips Series 5000 delivers a powerful shave, cutting now even more hair per stroke*. Equipped with advanced SkinIQ technology, the shaver senses and adapts to your hair density, for improved skin comfort.

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    Shaver series 5000 Wet & Dry electric shaver

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    Powerful shave, gentle on skin

    with SkinIQ Technology

    • SteelPrecision blades
    • Power Adapt sensor
    • 360-D Flexing heads
    • Integrated pop-up trimmer
    More cutting performance in every stroke

    More cutting performance in every stroke

    Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver complete up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke** for a clean, comfortable finish.

    A shaver with the power to tame beards

    A shaver with the power to tame beards

    The electric shaver has intelligent facial-hair sensor that reads hair density 125 times per second. The technology auto-adapts cutting power for an effortless and gentle shave.

    Follows the contours of your face

    Follows the contours of your face

    Designed to follow the contours of your face, this Philips electric shaver has fully flexible heads that turn 360° for a thorough and comfortable shave.

    Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

    Guides hair into the optimal cutting position

    This new shape precision shaver is enhanced with hair guiding channels for optimal cutting and skin comfort.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    Choose a convenient dry or refreshing wet shave

    A wet and dry shaver that adapts to your preference. Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favourite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

    60 minutes of shaving from a 1-hour charge

    A shaver for at home or on-the-go. Get 60 minutes of shaving time from a 1-hour charge, or plug it in for instant and continuous power. 

    Fully charged in one hour

    Fully charged in one hour

    Fully charge your Philips shaver in just 1 hour with the powerful and energy efficient lithium-ion battery. In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    The electric shaver with an Eco passport

    The electric shaver with an Eco passport

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. With shaving blades produced using 100% renewable electricity and packaging made with recyclable materials, all shavers come with an Eco passport.

    A more intuitive shaving experience

    A more intuitive shaving experience

    You can easily see how much power is left with the 3-level LED display. Your Philips shaver not only tells you when it's time to charge, it also has indicators for locking, cleaning and replacing the head.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Cleaning brush
      Integrated pop-up trimmer
      Yes
      Travel and storage
      • Protective cap
      • Soft pouch

    • Power

      Battery type
      Li-ion
      Charging
      • 1 hour full charge
      • 5 min quick charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Run time
      60 minutes
      Stand-by power
      0.04  W
      Max power consumption
      9  W

    • Design

      Color
      Carbon Grey
      Handle
      Rubber grip
      Shaving heads
      Angular

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head SH71
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH71

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      SteelPrecision blades
      Contour following
      360-D Flexing heads
      SkinIQ technology
      Power Adapt sensor

    • Ease of use

      Display
      • Battery level indicator
      • Travel lock
      • LED display
      Wet & Dry
      Wet and dry use
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable

    • SmartClick attachment

      Fits product type
      RQ585/51 DOES NOT fit angular head type

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