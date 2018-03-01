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  • The natural way to start bottle feeding The natural way to start bottle feeding The natural way to start bottle feeding

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

    SCD290/01

    The natural way to start bottle feeding

    A handy collection including 4 Natural bottles (2x 4oz and 2x 9oz), a bottle and nipple brush, and a white translucent pacifier 0-6 months. The new bottle makes bottle feeding more natural, for easy combining breast and bottle feeding.

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Newborn Starter Set

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    See all Bottle feeding sets

    The natural way to start bottle feeding

    Bottle, nipple and pacifier set

    • Natural
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped nipple

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Unique Petals for a soft, flexible nipple without collapse

    Petals inside the nipple increase softness and flexibility without nipple collapse. Your baby will enjoy a more comfortable and contented feed.

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Advanced anti-colic system with innovative twin valve

    Innovative twin valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort by venting air into the bottle and not baby’s tummy.

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby's tiny hands.

    Orthodontic pacifier

    Orthodontic pacifier

    The orthodontic, collapsible nipple of the translucent pacifier respects the natural development of baby’s palate, teeth and gums. All our pacifiers are made from silicone and are taste and odour-free.

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    The new Philips Avent Natural bottle is compatible with the Philips Avent range, excluding Classic bottles and cup handles. We advise to use the Natural bottles with Natural feeding nipples only.

    Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

    Bottle brush with curved brush head for easy cleaning

    Specially curved brush head and molded handle-tip reach the corners of all wide neck bottles, nipples and feeding products for thorough cleaning.

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    These bottles are BPA free*

    These bottles are BPA free*

    The new Philips Avent Natural bottles are made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Features

      Can be sterilized
      Yes

    • Material

      Bottle
      • BPA free*
      • Polypropylene
      Nipple
      • BPA free*
      • Silicone

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      4  pcs
      Bottle and nipple brush
      1  pcs
      Translucent pacifier
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to hold
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean

    • Bottle

      Material
      BPA free*

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Advanced anti-colic system
      Latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      • Natural latch on
      Nipple
      • Extra soft and flexible teat
      • Unique comfort petals

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0 - 6 months

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