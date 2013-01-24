Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Avent Royal Gift Set

SCD683
  • Good feed, good sleep Good feed, good sleep Good feed, good sleep
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Royal Gift Set

    SCD683

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9 oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avent Royal Gift Set

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9 oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9 oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Avent Royal Gift Set

    Good feed, good sleep

    The royal collection SCD683/31 by Philips Avent including 1 Classic 9 oz feeding bottle and two white classic soothers 6-18m. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all baby-bottle-sets

      Good feed, good sleep

      LIMITED EDITION

      • Classic
      0% BPA Product

      0% BPA Product

      This product contains 0% BPA

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      Clinically proven anti-colic system

      As your baby feeds, the unique valve on the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle instead of your baby’s tummy.*

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Easy latch on due to the unique valve on the nipple

      Unique valve on the nipple flexes to your baby's feeding rhythm. Milk will only flow at the pace chosen by your baby to minimize overeating and spit-up, burping and gas

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Clinically proven to significantly reduce fussing

      Sleep and nutrition are vital to your baby's health and happiness. A randomised clinical trial was carried out to see whether infant baby bottle design affects "infant behavior". The Philips Avent Classic baby bottle was shown to significantly reduce fussing by approximately 28 minutes a day as compared to the comparator bottle (46 min vs 74 min, p=0.05) This was especially true during the night-time.**

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available

      Five different nipple flow rates are available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Silicone Pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Bottle

        Material
        BPA free

      • Design

        Bottle design
        • Wide neck
        • Ergonomic shape

      • Ease of use

        Bottle use
        • Easy to clean
        • Easy to hold

      • Development stages

        Stages
        6 months +

      • Functions

        Anti-colic valve
        Two piece anti-colic system
        Latch on
        • Easy latch on
        • Promotes nipple acceptance
        Nipple
        Flexes to feeding rhythm

      • Features

        Can be sterilized
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.