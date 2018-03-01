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    Philips Avent Drying rack

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    Clean and tidy drying

    The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold any bottle size, it is answering your daily drying needs.

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    Philips Avent Drying rack

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    Clean and tidy drying

    • Detachable drip tray
    Open design allowing air to flow freely

    Open design allowing air to flow freely

    Open design allowing air to flow freely and water to easily evaporate for the most optimum drying.

    Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

    Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water

    Detachable drip tray for easy disposal of water and therefore a clean drying

    Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

    Fitting all sizes of bottles: 8 bottles, pump and soothers

    Holds all products to feed your baby every day: 8 bottles, breast pump and soothers. Fitting all sizes of bottles (up to 11oz/330ml)

    Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

    Easy filling thanks to a flexible design

    Helping you to dry your baby's feeding products in an organized way. Easy filling thanks to a flexible design that can be adjusted to your baby's needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Easy assembly
      Yes
      Easy filling
      Yes

    • Material

      Polpropylene (PP)
      Yes

    • What is included

      Drying rack
      1  pcs

    • Functions

      Detachable drip tray
      Easy disposal of excess water
      Flexible design
      Adjustable to baby's needs
      High capacity
      Bottles, breast pump, soothers
      Hygienic drying
      Open design for optimum drying

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-24 monts

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