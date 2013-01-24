Our fastest electric bottle warmer
For days when you're rushed off your feet, this Philips Avent baby bottle warmer warms your milk quickly and evenly in just 3 minutes. Easy to operate, it features a handy defrost setting and can also be used to warm baby food. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The bottle warmer will warm 150ml/5oz of milk in just 3 minutes*.
The bottle warmer warms quickly and evenly. By circulating the milk continuously as it warms, hot spots are also prevented.
The bottle warmer features a handy defrost setting. Safer than defrosting in a microwave and more convenient than using water, simply select the setting to defrost frozen milk or baby food to liquid.
As well as baby bottles, you can also use the bottle warmer to gently and evenly warm baby food.
The bottle warmer is fully compatible with all Philips Avent bottles and containers*. Use it to warm bottles and baby food containers conveniently.
Simply turn the knob to switch the baby bottle warmer on and select your warming setting. The bottle warmer comes with a helpful warming reference table so you can easily work out how long the warming will take.
Milk or baby food is warmed at a slow pace, it will be kept warm at the right temperature and be ready when you need it.
