  • A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin
    Philips Avent ultra air pacifier

    A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

    Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. ultra air night has extra large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft & dry, and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are out See all benefits

    A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

    Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets skin breathe and is easy to find at night. ultra air night has extra large air holes to keep sensitive skin soft & dry, and a glow-in-the-dark button so you can see it while the lights are out See all benefits

      A light, breathable pacifier for sensitive skin

      Easy to find in the dark

      • With glow-in-the-dark button
      • 6-18m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Lets sensitive skin breathe

      Extra large air holes gently ventilate your baby's skin to keep it soft and dry.

      Gently rests on skin

      ultra air is designed with a lightweight shield and rounded edges for maximum comfort.

      Easy to find when the lights are out

      Use ultra air's glow-in-the-dark button to find your baby's pacifier quickly without having to switch on the lights.

      The ideal texture for a feeling of comfort

      Everything about the ultra air pacifier is designed to feel light and comfortable, including the silky nipple.

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

      Respects the natural shape of palate, teeth and gums

      Look after your little one's oral development with a symmetrical nipple that respects the natural shape of their palate, teeth and gums.

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      The ultra air travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        ultra air pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

          • Charge the ultra air night soother in day/home light for at least one hour
          • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • No 1 global pacifier brand
          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.