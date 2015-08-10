Search terms

Shaving heads

SH70/50
  Reset your shaver to new
    Shaving heads

    SH70/50
    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

      Replacement heads for Shaver series 7000

      SH70 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 7000 (S7xxx) and Star Wars shaver SW7700.

      GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

      GentleTrack blades enable a close, skin-friendly shave

      The newly designed blades comfortably cut hairs in the most optimal cutting position, thereby reducing irritation caused by tugging and pulling.

      Super Lift & Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

      Super Lift & Cut shaver for a comfortably close shave

      The dual blade system built into our electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shaving experience.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Shaving heads per packaging
        3
        Upgraded shaving heads
        SH70 has been replaced by SH71

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use cleaning spray HQ110

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

