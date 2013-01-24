Home
Saeco Xelsis

Super-automatic espresso machine

SM7685/00
Saeco
1 Awards
Saeco
  The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
    Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine
    SM7685/00

    SM7685/00
    The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

    Up to 15 world's famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™

    Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

    The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

    Up to 15 world's famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Flat White or Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™

      The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

      • 15 Beverages
      • Latteduo system
      • Stainless Steel
      • 12-step adjustable grinder
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

      8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

      Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 8 user profiles using the convenient display

      CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

      CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

      Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)

      Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

      Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

      Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      HygieSteam: automatic cleaning removes 99.99% milk residues

      HygieSteam: automatic cleaning removes 99.99% milk residues

      Our innovative automatic cleaning system HygieSteam removes 99.99% of milk residues with one touch

      LatteDuo: Prepare and enjoy double serving of any recipe

      LatteDuo: Prepare and enjoy double serving of any recipe

      Prepare and enjoy single or double serving of any coffee recipe with one touch, including Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato. All in one go.

      Our most advanced touch screen display with Coffee Equalizer

      Our most advanced touch screen display with Coffee Equalizer

      Interactive guidance for unlimited personalization of your drinks our Coffee Equalizer™. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing the strength, volume, temperature, taste, milk foam amount, volume and even the coffee and milk order.

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

      Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.

      Our largest bean container with aroma seal to keep your bean

      Our largest bean container with aroma seal to keep your bean

      Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Flat White or Americano

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

      LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

      Our largest sealed bean container to keep your beans fresh

      Our biggest bean container stores up to 450g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing AromaSeal for long lasting freshness of your coffee beans.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Measuring scoop
        • Water hardness test strip
        • Cleaning brush
        • Brew group grease
        • Milk container with metal lid
        • AquaClean filter

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable milk foam amount
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable temperature
        • User profiles
        • Adjustable milk/coffee order
        • Adjustable coffee taste
        Grinder settings
        12
        Number of user profiles
        8
        Type of boiler
        Stainless steel boiler
        Type of carafe
        Milk container metal lid
        Type of display
        TFT
        Adjustable spout height
        75-148  mm
        Milk Solution
        Latte Perfetto technology
        User Interface
        Touch screen display
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        Automatic carafe cleaning
        Special functions
        Ground coffee option

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Energy label
        B-Class*
        Power consumption stand-by
        <0.5  W

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity milk carafe
        0.6  L
        Capacity waste container
        14  servings
        Capacity water tank
        1.7  L
        Coffee bean capacity
        450  g
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Frontal access
        Country of origin
        Italy
        Drip tray capacity
        500  ml

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        283x489x393  mm

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Grinder Settings
        12
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        Yes
        Temperature settings
        3
        User Profiles
        8

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        LED illuminated water tank
        Yes
        LED in spout
        Yes
        Warm milk function
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel

          Awards

          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
          • Energy label: B-class, according to the Swiss Energy Label and based on the EN 60661 standard measurement method.
          Philips & AGT partnership
          We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.