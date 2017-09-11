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  • The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet
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    Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

    SM7685/00

    The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

    Up to 15 world’s famous recipes from common Espresso & Cappuccino to specialty coffees like Americano. Simply swipe the touch screen to select the drink and if desired customize it through our intuitive Coffee Equalizer™

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    Saeco Xelsis Super-automatic espresso machine

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    See all Saeco automatic espresso machines

    The most advanced Saeco espresso machine yet

    • 15 Beverages
    • Latteduo system
    • Stainless Steel
    • 12-step adjustable grinder
    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

    Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

    8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

    8 profiles: Simply, store your personal taste preferences

    Everyone’s personalized favorites can be saved in up to 8 user profiles using the convenient display

    CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

    CSA badge: Saeco extracts the best part of your coffee beans

    Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)

    Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

    Fast preparation with high-performance water boiler

    Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast

    Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

    Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

    AquaClean is our water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

    HygieSteam: automatic cleaning removes 99.99% milk residues

    HygieSteam: automatic cleaning removes 99.99% milk residues

    Our innovative automatic cleaning system HygieSteam removes 99.99% of milk residues with one touch

    LatteDuo: Prepare and enjoy double serving of any recipe

    LatteDuo: Prepare and enjoy double serving of any recipe

    Prepare and enjoy single or double serving of any coffee recipe with one touch, including Cappuccino or Latte Macchiato. All in one go.

    LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

    LattePerfetto for dense milk foam with fine texture

    LattePerfetto technology, reduces the size of milk froth pores and produces dense milk foam with fine texture for your milk based coffees. The precise geometry of the frothing system ensures ideal temperature and outstanding foam to milk ratio.

    Our most advanced touch screen display with Coffee Equalizer

    Our most advanced touch screen display with Coffee Equalizer

    Interactive guidance for unlimited personalization of your drinks our Coffee Equalizer™. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing the strength, volume, temperature, taste, milk foam amount, volume and even the coffee and milk order.

    Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

    Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance

    Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.

    Our largest bean container with aroma seal to keep your bean

    Our largest bean container with aroma seal to keep your bean

    Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Americano.

    Our largest sealed bean container to keep your beans fresh

    Our biggest bean container stores up to 450g of fresh beans and is equipped with a special sealing AromaSeal for long lasting freshness of your coffee beans.

    Technical Specifications

    • Customization

      Aroma Strength Settings
      5
      Grinder Settings
      12
      Coffee and Milk Length
      Adjustable
      Pre Brew Aroma control
      Yes
      User Profiles
      8
      Temperature settings
      3

    • Other features

      Removable brew group
      Yes
      Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
      Yes
      Main Switch ON / OFF button
      Yes
      LED in spout
      Yes
      Quick Heat Boiler
      Yes
      LED illuminated water tank
      Yes
      Warm milk function
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Measuring scoop
      • Water hardness test strip
      • Cleaning brush
      • Brew group grease
      • Milk container with metal lid
      • AquaClean filter

    • Technical specifications

      Country of origin
      Italy
      Capacity milk carafe
      0.6  l
      Capacity waste container
      14  servings
      Capacity water tank
      1.7  l
      Coffee bean capacity
      450  g
      Waste container
      Frontal access
      Water tank
      Frontal access
      Filter compatibility
      AquaClean
      Drip tray capacity
      500  ml

    • Design

      Color
      Stainless steel

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      283x489x393  mm

    • General specifications

      Milk Solution
      Latte Perfetto technology
      Adjustable spout height
      75-148  mm
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      Automatic carafe cleaning
      Customizing per drink
      • Adjustable milk foam amount
      • Adjustable coffee strength
      • Adjustable cup volume
      • Adjustable temperature
      • User profiles
      • Adjustable milk/coffee order
      • Adjustable coffee taste
      Grinder settings
      12
      Number of user profiles
      8
      Type of boiler
      Stainless steel boiler
      Special functions
      Ground coffee option
      Type of carafe
      Milk container metal lid
      Type of display
      TFT
      User Interface
      Touch screen display

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Energy label
      B-Class*
      Power consumption stand-by
      <0.5  W

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    Awards

    • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns
    • Energy label: B-class, according to the Swiss Energy Label and based on the EN 60661 standard measurement method.
    AGT general partnership

    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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