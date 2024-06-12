Easy dewrinkling on all kinds of fabrics
The Philips Garment Steamer 1000 Series is your everyday companion for easy de-wrinkling. Thanks to multiple steam settings and the large water tank, you can conveniently steam all kinds of fabrics quickly and effectively without interruptions. See all benefits

The large 1.8L water tank can be detached for easy refill to ensure long steaming sessions with no interruptions.
The steam engine produces 36g/min of powerful continuous steam to enable de-wrinkling with only a few strokes
Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
Whenever you need it, the steamer is ready in 45 seconds to help you with last minute touch-ups.
The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.
Prolonged hot steam kills 99.9% of bacteria and dust mites* and removes odors to keep garments fresh.
Thanks to the compact design of the base and the collapsible double poles, the steamer can be easily stored after use
The double poles can be adjusted to the desired height to hang your garments and steam them comfortably.
Extra accessories are included with the steamer to enhance your steaming experience: a heat-proof glove for extra protection, a fabric brush for deeper steam penetration and a hanger on top for better convenience.
Calc management
Technical specifications
Design
Easy to use
Guarantee
Size and weight
