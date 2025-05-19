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  • The essential everyday buds The essential everyday buds The essential everyday buds

    2000 series True wireless headphones

    TAT2000BK/97

    The essential everyday buds

    Upgrade your everyday essentials with the small true wireless earbuds that fit like a dream and sound great too. You get up to 32 hours play time with the pocket-sized charging case and your calls will be clearer than ever.

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    2000 series True wireless headphones

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    The essential everyday buds

    • Small buds. Great value
    • Natural sound. Dynamic bass
    • Pocket-sized charging case
    • 4-mic technology

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    These true wireless earbuds might be small, but you won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of their 6 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the earbud controls, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

    Up to 32 hours play time. Pocket-sized charging case

    You get 7 hours play time from a full charge, and an extra 25 hours from the case. Pop the earbuds back in the charging case and they’ll recharge fully in 2 hours. If you need a quick boost, just 10 minutes gives you an extra hour, and Mono mode lets you use either earbud while the other one charges. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    If you’re on a call, our four-mic set up and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy café, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

    Stable Bluetooth multipoint connection and easy pairing

    Bluetooth 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound. You can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app. Android users can also use Google Fast Pair and Windows users can use Microsoft Swift Pair.

    IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

    Never mind the weather, an IPX4 rating means these earbuds are splash resistant so they don’t mind a little rain! Wearing them on a particularly hot day? They won’t mind a little sweat either.

    Comfy fit and customizable on-ear touch controls

    The ear tips rest gently but securely in your ear canal and interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers let you find your perfect fit. Touch controls on the earbuds keep things simple and you can customize how these controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

    Philips Headphones app. Personalize your earbuds

    As well as customizing the earbud touch controls, our companion app lets you activate Dynamic Bass or fine-tune your sound with the in-app equalizer. Plus, you can use the app to manage connected devices, keep your earbud’s firmware up to date—and more.

    Warm, natural sound. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, you’ll love what you hear! These true wireless earbuds feature large drivers tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you’re into, you’ll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.

    Responsible design and packaging

    We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Speaker diameter
      6 mm
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      24.80  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.30  cm
      Gross weight
      2.807  kg
      Height
      21.20  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16030 6
      Nett weight
      1.50  kg
      Tare weight
      1.307  kg

    • Convenience

      Water resistance
      IPX4
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch
      Google Fast Pair
      Yes
      Microsoft Swift Pair
      Yes

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      11.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      10.20  cm
      Height
      9.00  cm
      Nett weight
      0.19  kg
      Gross weight
      0.311  kg
      Tare weight
      0.121  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 16030 3

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time
      7 + 25  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      10 mins for 1 hr
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (Built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      12.1  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      520  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      49  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      9.5  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      1
      Width
      9  cm
      Depth
      3.3  cm
      Number of products included
      Hanging
      EAN
      48 95229 16030 9
      Gross weight
      0.086  kg
      Nett weight
      0.063  kg
      Tare weight
      0.023  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 sizes (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      2 mics

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      5.70 x 2.60 x 4.40  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.50 x 1.90 x 3.00  cm
      Total weight
      0.041  kg

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Multi-Function touch
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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