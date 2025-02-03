2 year warranty
TAT3509GY/97
Immerse on the go
Always be in the perfect place to listen with the noise-canceling true wireless earbuds that react to your environment in real time. Music to videos to calls, they sound great with deep bass even if you’re listening at low volume.
Noise Canceling Pro
Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
Pocket-sized charging case
Up to 24 hours play time
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear whats going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
These true wireless earbuds sound great, and you wont need to turn up the volume to get the best out of their 10 mm drivers. Activate Dynamic Bass via the left earbud, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.
Head out with the small charging case in your pocket and your earbuds will always be ready for you. Theyll stay protected and charging when youre not using them, and mono mode means you can use either earbud while the other one charges.