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  • Great sound, multitasking smart case Great sound, multitasking smart case Great sound, multitasking smart case

    True wireless headphones

    TAT6000BK/97

    Great sound, multitasking smart case

    You’ll flow through your day with these great-sounding true wireless earbuds and their smart charging case. Noise canceling lets you listen free from distractions, while the case lets you take control without reaching for your phone.

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    True wireless headphones

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    Great sound, multitasking smart case

    • Smart charging case
    • Noise Canceling
    • 4-mic technology
    • Detailed, natural sound
    Smart charging case. Touch controls for music and more

    Smart charging case. Touch controls for music and more

    You can use this case to take calls, control playback and noise canceling, tweak bass and treble, or find a missing earbud. The 1.47” touchscreen also features a clock and a timer, plus a flashlight function that emits bright white light. A true multitasker, the case can even take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device.

    Noise canceling for your sounds, your focus, your world

    Noise canceling for your sounds, your focus, your world

    Music, calls, podcasts, movies. When you want to focus, you can activate and control noise canceling via the earbud’s touch controls, the smart case, or our companion app. Handy features include Awareness Mode to let outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices so you can have a conversation without removing an earbud.

    4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    4-mic technology. Clearer calls, even in crowded places

    If you’re on a call, our four-mic setup and a noise-reduction algorithm will combine to pick up the sound of your voice and quieten background noise. Even if you’re in a busy cafe, your voice will come through clearly and the person you’re speaking to won’t need to listen to all the other conversations going on around you as well!

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

    You won’t need to turn up the volume to get the best sound out of the 10 mm drivers in these true wireless earbuds. Activate Dynamic Bass via the customizable earbud controls, or the Philips Headphones app, and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite basslines even if listening quietly.

    Up to 28 hours play time

    Up to 28 hours play time

    With noise canceling off, you get 7 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 21 hours from the smart charging case (with noise canceling on, you get 5 hours and an extra 16 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.

    Stable Bluetooth® connection and multipoint connectivity

    Stable Bluetooth® connection and multipoint connectivity

    Bluetooth® 5.4 brings you a steadier connection for seamless streaming without annoying dips in the sound, even in built-up areas. Multipoint connectivity lets you connect to two Bluetooth® devices at the same time, and you can easily manage connected devices via the Philips Headphones app.

    Philips Headphones app. Custom control

    Philips Headphones app. Custom control

    Our handy companion app makes it easy to adjust settings for the smart charging case, including how long the screen stays on and whether it displays a 12- or 24-hour clock. You can also use the app to personalize noise canceling, activate a low-lag setting for gaming, get the latest firmware, and more.

    Responsible design and packaging

    Responsible design and packaging

    We’re continually working to make our supply chain more sustainable and transparent. These earbuds are made with RCS-certified post-consumer recycled plastics, and our plastic-free packaging uses FSC-certified recycled cardboard and soy-based ink.

    Comfy, water-resistant, customizable

    An IPX5 rating means these buds can handle the moisture if you sweat, and a little light rain won’t bother them either. You get three sizes of silicone ear tips for the perfect fit, and you can customize how the earbud touch controls are set up via the Philips Headphones companion app.

    Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

    The custom drivers in these headphones are tuned to Philips sound signature, which brings you warm, detailed sound with rich bass. Whatever you’re listening to, you’ll love what you hear.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Speaker diameter
      10 mm
      Impedance
      16 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      5 mW
      Sensitivity
      105 dB (1kHz)
      Driver type
      Dynamic

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      23.00  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      24
      Width
      22.00  cm
      Gross weight
      4.35  kg
      Height
      30.60  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16566 0
      Nett weight
      1.92  kg
      Tare weight
      2.43  kg

    • Convenience

      Automatic power off
      Yes
      Volume control
      Yes
      Water resistance
      IPX5
      Philips Headphones app support
      Yes
      Mono mode for TWS
      Yes
      Firmware updates possible
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Touch

    • Inner Carton

      Length
      10.80  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      9.80  cm
      Height
      13.50  cm
      Nett weight
      0.24  kg
      Gross weight
      0.50  kg
      Tare weight
      0.26  kg
      GTIN
      2 48 95229 16566 7

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      3 pcs
      Music play time (ANC on)
      5 + 16  hour(s)
      Music play time (ANC off)
      7 + 21  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 3 hrs
      Battery type(Charging case)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery type(Earbud)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)
      Battery weight (Total)
      10.1  g
      Battery capacity(Case)
      410  mAh
      Battery capacity(Earbud)
      50  mAh

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      11  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      9.5  cm
      Depth
      3.9  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 16566 3
      Gross weight
      0.106  kg
      Nett weight
      0.080  kg
      Tare weight
      0.026  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes
      Eartips
      3 pairs (S/M/L)
      Charging case
      Yes
      Charging cable
      USB-C cable, 200 mm

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Ear coupling material
      Silicone
      Ear fitting
      In-ear
      In-ear fitting type
      Silicone ear tip

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      4 mics

    • Dimensions

      Charging case dimension(WxDxH)
      3.00 x 6.60 x 4.20  cm
      Earbud dimension(WxDxH)
      2.90 x 2.10 x 2.30  cm
      Total weight
      0.056  kg

    • ANC features

      ANC technology
      Hybrid
      Awareness mode
      Yes
      Adaptive ANC
      Yes
      Microphone for ANC
      4 mic
      ANC (Active Noise Canceling)
      Yes

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Plastic shell
      contains 76% RCS certified recycled post-consumer Polycarbonate TE-00132492

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