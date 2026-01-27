XD2042/10
Compact in size. Powerful in action.
Powerful, compact, and efficient — the Philips Bagged Vacuum 2000 Series delivers thorough cleaning on all floor types, with adjustable suction power, easy storage, and a HEPA filter that captures >99.9% of fine dustSee all benefits
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Durable 1800W motor generates up to 360W of suction power for great cleaning results.
Easily adjustable with a foot peddle for hard floors or carpets. Its sealed design ensures close contact with the surface, making cleaning faster and more effective.
Save valuable storage space with the compact and lightweight design. It's easy to tuck away into cupboards and wardrobes, and light enough to lift easily onto a shelf.
HEPA filter system captures >99.99%* of small dust particles, releasing cleaner air in your home.
Enjoy uninterrupted cleaning with a 9-meter reach from plug to nozzle, that can tackle multiple rooms and large spaces without switching sockets.
Large 3 litre dust chamber and long-lasting universal bags allow optimum suction power until full, plus sealed, mess-free disposal.
Crevice tool is integrated into the vacuum so it's easily accessible to use any time you need.
Crafted with precision and care in the Netherlands, reflecting Philips's heritage of innovation, quality and reliability. Register with us online for a free 2 year warranty!
Furniture nozzle 110mm is designed for optimal cleaning of soft furnishings like cushions, couches and armchairs, even removing pet hair.
General Specification
Compatibility
Weight and dimensions
Sustainability
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