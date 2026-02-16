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  • Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp! Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads

    XV1882/20

    Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads offer excellent floor cleaning performance. Designed for efficiency, these reusable pads last up to 6 months, making them perfect for a sustainable clean. Keep your floors spotless.

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    Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads

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    See all Electric mops

    Goodbye old mop, Hello OneUp!

    Clean was never clean. Until now.

    • Floor meets gentle microfiber: Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors.
    • 50% faster drying versus manual mop: Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors.**
    • Easily removable: Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience.
    • OneUp technology: Patented technology pumps clean water while silently sucking up dirty water.
    • Reusable for up to 6 months: Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable and hand-washable.
    For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors

    For hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors

    Clean hard floors including delicate and non-absorbent floors like laminate, non-textured tiles, vinyl, wood like parquet, cast floor and stone.

    OneUp technology

    OneUp technology

    Patented OneUp technology pumps clean water onto the floor while silently sucking up dirty water, ensuring an efficient electric mopping experience.

    50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

    50% faster drying and spotless clean thanks to OneUp Pads**

    Mop and dry simultaneously to achieve spotless floors. Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads ensure optimal and even wetting with 50% faster drying**

    Easily removable without touching the dirt

    Easily removable without touching the dirt

    Designed for effortless electric mopping and a mess-free cleaning experience, you can easily remove the Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads without touching the dirt.

    Washable and reusable for up to 6 months

    Washable and reusable for up to 6 months

    Philips OneUp Replaceable Pads are machine-washable, hand-washable, and reusable for up to 6 months, offering a durable and eco-friendly cleaning solution.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Number of pads included
      2
      Weight incl. packaging
      0.27
      Dimensions of pad (LxWxH)
      35*12*2 cm
      Weight excl. packaging
      0.2
      Package Length
      35.5 cm
      Package Width
      13 cm
      Package Height
      3.9 cm
      Package Weight
      0.27 kg
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    • **As measured versus a manual mop on nonabsorbent flooring according to IEC60335-2-2 acclimatized conditions
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    We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

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