Philips warranty for Sound and Vision, Household products, Automotive

Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver highquality  performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum. In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product. If you offer your product for service in India, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product. This document only applies to consumer products. For professional products the warranty terms of the sale- or purchase agreement applies.

Warranty period

 

You may be able to get additional warranty on some products.

 

  • To qualify for an extended Philips warranty, register your product with your MyPhilips Account within 90 days after purchase.
  • Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email with details of your extended warranty.
  • Please keep yourreceipt along with proof of purchase and the confirmation email safe as proof of the extended warranty.

Warranty conditions

The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required. Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the product with a new or refurbished product of similar functionality. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.

What is not included in the warranty?

  • The warranty does not cover the following:
    Indirect or consequential damages, such as loss of time, loss of data or loss of income;
  • Compensation for activities done by yourelf, such as maintenance installing firmware updates or saving data.

 

The warranty does not apply:

  • If the proof of purchase has been altered or made illegible;
  • If the model number, serial number or production date codeon the product has been altered, remoed or made illegible;
  • If the product was purchased as faulty stock;
  • If repairs or product modification have been performed by unauthorized serviceorganizations or persons;
  • If the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose;
  • If the defect is caused by abuse of the product;
  • If the defect is caused by environmental conditions that are not in accordance with the user manual;
  • If the produt is used for commercial purpose;
  • If the defect is caused by connecting preipheral, additional equipment or accessories (including software) other than those recommnded in the user manual;
  • If the unit has been damaged, including but not limitied to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed); For normal wear and tear or replacement or consumable parts such as vacuum cleaner bags;
  • If the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruption in the access networks (such as TV cable, satellite or intetnet), faults on the subscriber's or correspondent's line, locale network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interface, scrambling, faults or poor network quality);
  • If teh product is defective due to wear of its parts, which are consumable by their nature; For non-electrical parts.

Service needed?

In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.

 

To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:

 

  • The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
  • The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and
  • The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product. The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.

Philips & AGT partnership

We have proudly partnered with Ammun General Trading for over 7 Years and continue to work in close partnership in the future.

