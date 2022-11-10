The warranty does not cover the following: • indirect or consequential damages, such as loss of time, loss of data, or loss of income; • compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates, or saving data. The warranty does not apply: • if the proof of purchase has been altered or made illegible; • if the model number, serial number, or production date code on the product has been altered, removed, or made illegible; • if the product was purchased as faulty stock; • if repairs or product modifications have been performed by unauthorized service organizations or persons; • if the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose; • if the defect is caused by abuse of the product; • if the defect is caused by environmental conditions that are not in accordance with the user manual; • if the defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment, or accessories (including software) other than those recommended in the user manual; • if the unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation, or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed); • for normal wear and tear, or replacement of consumable parts, such as pacifiers, teethers, diaphragms, silicone pipes, flanges etc.; • if the product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, or approved for use in the country where the product is used, which may occur if you import the product; • if the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (such as TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality); • if the product is defective due to the wear of its parts, which are consumable by their nature; • for non-electrical parts.