Come see us at the International Liver Conference (ILC) London, June 22-26. Booth 62
Let us show you how Philips can help enhance diagnostic confidence, create workfow efficiencies and expand access to care.
Come see us at the International Liver Conference (ILC) London, June 22-26. Booth 62
Let us show you how Philips can help enhance diagnostic confidence, create workfow efficiencies and expand access to care.
The diagnostic accuracy of ElastQ 2-D shear wave elastography for liver fibrosis risk assessment in amixed etiology, multinational cohort.
Presenter: David JM Bauer, MD
Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology,
Department of Medicine III, Medical University of Vienna, Vienna, Austria
Overall, Collaboration Live has been a big win for our radiologists. The ease to stay in the reading room and watch in real-time has saved time for them and the ultrasound sonographers. This has helped out on complex cases as well as new studies.
Jeff Beatty
Director of Radiology, Riley Hospital for Children, Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, Indiana USA
Preview how Philips’ advancements, including liver fat quantifcation (LFQ) and ElastQ shear wave elastography, can help you gain a comprehensive view of liver status.
The widespread use of this technology (LFQ) in a general population could be helpful in screening for advanced chronic liver disease, especially considering that a complete study can be done in under three minutes using a non-invasive method.”
Richard G. Barr, MD, PhD
President, Radiology Consultants, Inc., Youngstown, Ohio USA, Medical Director, Southwoods Imaging
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.