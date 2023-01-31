Towards the virtualization of healthcare

Cited as ‘the major disruptive event of the decade’4 and purported by some to be a ‘Black Swan Event’5 – the term popularized by former Wall Street trader, Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his book Fooled by Randomness - COVID-19 stalled the hospital’s revolving door and kickstarted a shift to virtual care by immediately altering the way doctors and patients interacted, and reducing traffic inside hospitals.



Medical appointments went online, workers began remote work, equipment monitoring was adopted, elected procedures were delayed or cancelled. Remote monitoring technologies such as telemonitoring, telemedicine, mobile monitoring all grew at speed. Telehealth adoption rates lagged around 11% in January 2020 in the US—but spiked amid the coronavirus pandemic to 36% in August 2020.6



The revolving door of the hospital was already a big problem before COVID-19. In 2018, there were an estimated 142 million visits to emergency rooms in the US, up from 100 million in 2008.7 The pandemic highlighted that hospitals are too overloaded: covering too many different clinical specialties, accepting a wide spread of low-to-high acuity patients.



Jeevan Gunaratnam, a former NHS Director, who is now Director of Independent Sector & Community Diagnostics at Philips explains the issue further: “The bandwidth for hospitals to plan was reduced to zero during COVID-19. Patients also stopped going to hospital, delaying procedures, clinical work and elective procedures and staff were were quickly redeployed as part of the COVID-19 response.”



Jeevan Gunaratnam continues: “A lot of healthcare’s needs could be addressed without ever stepping foot inside a hospital. And if you do that across the board, you have reduced traffic inside the hospital and can reconfigure that hospital to deliver higher value care - more complex care and procedures that really add value.”



The use of virtual health technology for screening, monitoring, and e-visits, as well as the patient’s preference to stay away from the hospital during the pandemic, offered a glimpse of healthcare’s future. Could more healthcare be delivered virtually or elsewhere? Will healthcare as a result become more decentralized? Experts see a future determined by which clinical services make sense for a hospital and the speed of innovation around new care models that allow more space and ‘bandwidth’ for hospitals to focus on acute care. This inevitably drives a shift to models for out of hospital care as much as on-site care.



Stuart Wilders, Marketing Operations Manager for Solutions at Philips explains: “Separating patients out represents a new streamlining opportunity for healthcare. For a long time, hospitals have been accessible to everyone. There is a strong case for pinpointing the activities that don’t necessarily need to happen inside a hospital and shifting their provision to out of hospital care. If you do that across the board, you will reduce traffic inside the hospital and can reconfigure that hospital to deliver the more complex care and procedures that really add value. Patients also won’t have to travel great distances for diagnostics. Ultimately, this model supports the health providers in being better able to spread resources, knowledge and learning across the geography.”