    Confidently scale your clinical enterprise with a trusted healthcare informatics partner

     

    A comprehensive managed healthcare informatics solution, allows you to do less of the daily grind and to focus more on what matters.

    Confidently scale your clinical enterprise
    The demands in healthcare are as big as the vision you have for your enterprise. Every day you have to deal with many vendors, multiple software tools and platform, complex integration, and unpredictable IT costs.

    To grow confidently, you need a true partner – one who collaborates, carries more of the burden, shares risks and helps you achieve your goals.

    Our managed service can help meet the needs of your enterprise today and into the future.

    You can achieve more with a managed service

    A single contract and service-oriented payment model to ease the hassle of managing health informatics.
    • One contract for all solutions.
    • Security anytime, virtually anywhere with the latest updates.
    • One support number for all solutions.
    • 99.99% uptime supported by remote monitoring.
    • One managed offering for clinically rich IntelliSpace solutions.
    • Dedicated customer success manager, and IT and clinical program managers.

    How can healthcare benefit from the ‘as-a-service’ model?

    managed service pdf thumbnail

    In this whitepaper, we compared the as-a-service model with the traditional model to explain how the as-a-service model helps to shift the focus to value-based healthcare and be more responsive to adopting innovative technologies.

     

    The principle behind this model is simple:

    Desired capabilities focused on outcomes are purchased, rather than the equipment and the systems that deliver the results.
     

    Read the whitepaper to learn more. Please register to obtain whitepaper.

    Addressing the needs of your enterprise

    Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition is a long-term strategic health informatics partnership across the health continuum with an innovative business model and managed service. We take the ownership and responsibility of managing the Philips informatics portfolio and provide fully managed IT services to optimize enterprise management with a transparent total cost of ownership.
    radiology icon
    Radiology
    cardiology icon
    Cardiology
    precision medicine icon
    Precision medicine
    analytics icon
    Analytics
    interoperability solutions icon
    Interoperability solutions

    Key benefits of IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition

    Seamless interoperability

    We provide a full suite of innovative solutions and a single point of integration with your existing infrastructure, enabling you to have a single, comprehensive patient view across care settings.

    Robust security

    We give you peace of mind by providing solutions that meet the very latest security standards to enable confidentiality, integrity and availability of your data.

    Operational efficiency

    We reduce IT burden by streamlining implementation and optimizing workflow with dedicated experts.

    Enterprise scalability

    We help you grow confidently by providing the support of a managed service to enable you to achieve your strategic goals with, a transparent total cost of ownership.

    Customer story

    CarolinaEast Health System

    Streamlined workflows, seamless interoperability, and much more at CarolinaEast Health System in New Bern, North Carolina

    Carolina East Health System, an award-winning health system for patient experience and cardiac care, was one of the first to collaborate with Philips to implement IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition.
    mike ciancio headshot
    “Philips encrypts all of our images and ensures that we have the latest security patches in place. If there is a problem, they take care of it. Now, I can go home at night and sleep.”

    Mike Ciancio

    Imaging Systems Administrator, CarolinaEast Medical Center

    “Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition enables us to do more with less. Our technologists spend less time doing paperwork or computer work. With information flowing through the system, they can concentrate more on patient care, on imaging work, and on getting quality information to the cardiologist or radiologist.”

    Donna Russel, RT(R)(M)

    Supervisor of Radiology and Cardiology Imaging, CarolinaEast Medical Center

    donna russel headshot

    Our partnering approach

    Comprehensive managed service that connects processes, people and places that make care happen
    With Philips IntelliSpace Enterprise Edition and Philips as your healthcare informatics partner, you can confidently scale your clinical enterprise because Philips does more of the daily grind so that you can focus on what matters.
    professional consultancy icon
    We provide professional consultancy to ensure peace of mind every step of the way.
    identify opportunities icon
    We identify opportunities and skillfully manage change from one common platform.
    guarantee uptime icon
    We share risk and guarantee system uptime. Reliability and disaster recovery 99.99% system uptime.*
    continuous improvement icon
    We assess your enterprise and facilitate continuous improvement and provide on going support for workflow optimization.
    * For critical systems.

