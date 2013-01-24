

Dr. Junge points out how scanning pediatric patients is more difficult than scanning adults. In addition to the small size, age range and often complex diagnoses, he mentions the challenges with keeping younger patients still in the scanner, during scans that often require 30 minutes or more. “For children from zero to about five years old we use sedation to successfully carry out the examination. For patients from five to about 12-13 years, good coaching and the wonderful Ambient and in-bore features help keep the children calm in the machine and allow for good imaging. It’s a very good advantage compared to other systems, I think. Older children can be treated similar to adults. Of course, motion-robust scan techniques help to address these challenges for all ages.”



Dr. Junge estimates that per day, on average two or three patients out of ten would be scanned with sedation. MRI lead technologist Ms. Meinken adds that she has been happily surprised that the need for sedation was not affected when switching from an open system to a bore system – thanks to the fantastic in-bore and Ambient features.



Another important factor is that many pediatric patients are still undiagnosed at the time of presentation, and the desire is to find a diagnosis immediately in the first exam, in order to limit or avoid the need for follow-up exams. As a consequence, the team needs flexibility and time during the examination.